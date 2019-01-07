Five9 (FIVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Five9 from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Five9 from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five9 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.38.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $42.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -250.12, a PEG ratio of 99.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.95. Five9 has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Five9 will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 1,031 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $38,631.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,360.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $363,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,650.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,681,634 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

