First Solar (FSLR) Upgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $48.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FSLR. Argus raised shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Roth Capital set a $65.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of First Solar from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. First Solar has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $81.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. First Solar had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $676.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.93 million. Analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,443 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 147.5% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 325,582 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 194,033 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at $442,000. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 35.7% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 28,855 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

