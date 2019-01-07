Financial Comparison: Kingsway Financial Services (KFS) vs. Employers (EIG)

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) and Employers (NYSE:EIG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and Employers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Employers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Employers has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.58%. Given Employers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Employers is more favorable than Kingsway Financial Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and Employers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services $193.19 million 0.28 -$15.46 million N/A N/A Employers $799.30 million 1.76 $101.20 million $2.89 14.84

Employers has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services.

Risk and Volatility

Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Employers has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Employers shares are held by institutional investors. 49.0% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Employers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Employers pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Kingsway Financial Services does not pay a dividend. Employers pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Employers has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and Employers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services -12.53% -74.78% -5.62% Employers 17.89% 13.43% 3.32%

Summary

Employers beats Kingsway Financial Services on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; and alternative distribution channels comprising its partners, as well as through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

