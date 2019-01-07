Fidelium (FID) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Fidelium (CURRENCY:FID) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Fidelium token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail and IDAX. During the last week, Fidelium has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Fidelium has a total market cap of $226,146.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Fidelium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.02206178 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00156076 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00217835 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024844 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024806 BTC.

About Fidelium

Fidelium’s total supply is 191,421,673 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,857,948 tokens. Fidelium’s official website is www.fidelium.io . Fidelium’s official Twitter account is @FideliumToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fidelium Token Trading

Fidelium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fidelium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fidelium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fidelium using one of the exchanges listed above.

