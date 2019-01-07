FibroGen Inc (FGEN) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,626 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $15,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 6.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,981,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,610,000 after buying an additional 576,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FibroGen by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,301,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,796,000 after buying an additional 118,460 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in FibroGen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,686,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,156,000 after buying an additional 83,850 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in FibroGen by 37.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,652,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,372,000 after buying an additional 453,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FibroGen by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,158,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after buying an additional 97,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FGEN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Leerink Swann set a $82.00 price target on shares of FibroGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

In other FibroGen news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 18,900 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,030,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,710,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,771,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $1,756,667.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,693,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,364,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,924 shares of company stock valued at $6,266,109. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $45.36 on Monday. FibroGen Inc has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 87.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. FibroGen’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

