Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV operates as an international automotive company. It is engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing, distributing and selling vehicles and components and production systems. The Company operates under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia and Ram brands. It also produces metallurgical products and production systems for the automobile industry, and owns publishing and insurance companies. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is based in United Kingdom. “

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a peer perform rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.97.

NYSE:FCAU opened at $14.99 on Friday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.87.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 20.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,221,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,687,000 after purchasing an additional 654,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,221,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,687,000 after purchasing an additional 654,779 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,411,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,488,000 after purchasing an additional 218,659 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,569,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,516,000 after purchasing an additional 229,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,355,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,769,000 after acquiring an additional 406,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.