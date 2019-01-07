Ferro (FOE) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

FOE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Ferro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Ferro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.60.

NYSE:FOE opened at $15.72 on Friday. Ferro has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.79.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Ferro had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $395.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferro will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Barna sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $143,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 5,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $105,969.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferro by 7.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 4.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 26.3% during the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

