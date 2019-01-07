Federated Investors Inc. PA Lowers Stake in Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)

Federated Investors Inc. PA cut its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Assurant were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Assurant in the second quarter valued at about $1,042,065,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,653,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,310,000 after acquiring an additional 113,694 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,966,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Assurant by 56.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,611,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,729,000 after acquiring an additional 584,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Assurant by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 765,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,185,000 after acquiring an additional 56,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ opened at $90.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.31 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.30%.

In other Assurant news, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $112,712.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,151.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

