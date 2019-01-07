Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $654,000 Stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,269 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Zynga were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,532,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 274,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,593,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,221,442 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,707,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $4.02 on Monday. Zynga Inc has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.17.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Zynga had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $233.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 423,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,696.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,808 shares in the company, valued at $147,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 784,822 shares of company stock worth $2,970,061. Insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays set a $4.00 price target on Zynga and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Zynga from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.84.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $654,000 Stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/federated-investors-inc-pa-has-654000-stake-in-zynga-inc-znga.html.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.