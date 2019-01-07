Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $599,000 Stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)

Federated Investors Inc. PA trimmed its position in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 84.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130,785 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,301,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,050,000 after purchasing an additional 228,606 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,610,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,312,000 after purchasing an additional 522,724 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,451,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 632,380 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 854,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,981,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 825,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 522,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $3,240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,118.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $5,079,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,381.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 900,000 shares of company stock worth $14,921,000 over the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $19.21 on Monday. Scientific Games Corp has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.04.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Scientific Games Corp will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGMS shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Scientific Games to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/federated-investors-inc-pa-has-599000-stake-in-scientific-games-corp-sgms.html.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.