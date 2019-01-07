Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $555,000 Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 70.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,966 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Microchip Technology by 14,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Microchip Technology by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 814,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,050,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Microchip Technology to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Nomura set a $95.00 target price on Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.42.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $134,463.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $307,768.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,486.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock opened at $69.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $104.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/federated-investors-inc-pa-has-555000-position-in-microchip-technology-inc-mchp.html.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.