Farmland Partners (FPI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Farmland Partners Inc. is based in United States. “

FPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. B. Riley lowered Farmland Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.38. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.19.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $54,736.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,229,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,647,620.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Good acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $29,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,173. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 48,945 shares of company stock worth $283,648 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after buying an additional 70,839 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 6.8% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 383,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 13.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 145,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 17,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

