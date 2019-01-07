Falcon Gold Corp (CVE:FG) rose 33.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 344,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 133,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Falcon Gold (FG) Stock Price Up 33.3%” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/falcon-gold-fg-stock-price-up-33-3.html.

Falcon Gold Company Profile (CVE:FG)

Falcon Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. Its projects include the Central Canada cobalt, copper, and gold project; the Coomer Lake vanadium project; the Wabunk cobalt and copper project; and the Burton gold property located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

