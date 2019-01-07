Falcon Gold (FG) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Falcon Gold Corp (CVE:FG) rose 33.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 344,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 133,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Falcon Gold Company Profile (CVE:FG)
Falcon Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. Its projects include the Central Canada cobalt, copper, and gold project; the Coomer Lake vanadium project; the Wabunk cobalt and copper project; and the Burton gold property located in Northern Ontario, Canada.
Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.