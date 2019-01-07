Facebook, Inc. (FB) Shares Bought by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,270 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.7% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 186.2% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 945 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $137.95 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $218.62. The company has a market capitalization of $380.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.20.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total value of $671,777.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total value of $8,517,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,705 shares of company stock worth $67,813,950 over the last three months. 16.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

