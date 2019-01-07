Facebook, Inc. (FB) Position Lifted by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Facebook by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 945 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB stock opened at $137.95 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $218.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total value of $117,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,144 shares in the company, valued at $14,634,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.04, for a total transaction of $6,060,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,625,893.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,705 shares of company stock valued at $67,813,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.20.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

