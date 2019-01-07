Evergy (EVRG) Cut to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $53.00.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on shares of Evergy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. Evergy has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

In related news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $56,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Terry D. Bassham sold 10,940 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $662,307.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,755 shares of company stock worth $1,124,990 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Evergy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 297,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2,321.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 88,245 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at about $4,880,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,586,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,880,000 after acquiring an additional 198,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 64.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,847,000 after acquiring an additional 728,308 shares in the last quarter.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.