Euroseas (ESEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ESEA. Zacks Investment Research cut Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Noble Financial set a $2.00 price objective on Euroseas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

Shares of Euroseas stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.14). Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euroseas stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) by 98.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.78% of Euroseas worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

