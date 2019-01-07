ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.4536 per share on Wednesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 11th. This is an increase from ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Shares of BDCZ stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.81. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249. ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $20.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (BDCZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/etracs-linked-to-the-wells-fargo-business-development-company-index-etn-series-b-bdcz-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-45.html.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.