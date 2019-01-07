ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 1.1084 per share on Wednesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 11th.

Shares of MLPQ traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.45. 139,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,396. ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/etracs-2xmonthly-leveraged-alerian-mlp-infrastructure-index-etn-series-b-mlpq-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-1-11.html.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.