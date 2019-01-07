ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (MLPQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.11

ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 1.1084 per share on Wednesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 11th.
Shares of MLPQ traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.45. 139,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,396. ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40.
