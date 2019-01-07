Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Novavax, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Novavax in a research note issued on Friday, January 4th. B. Riley analyst G. Zavoico anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novavax from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Novavax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $2.00 price target on Novavax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.76.

Novavax stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.18.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Novavax by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 375,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 69,675 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in Novavax by 2,432.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 265,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 255,394 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Novavax by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 521,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 349,209 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novavax by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 220,786 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Novavax by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 47,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

