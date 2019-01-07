EOG Resources (EOG) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $142.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.29.

NYSE:EOG opened at $93.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 83.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $291,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,863.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,056 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 137,439 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $17,533,000 after acquiring an additional 44,955 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,778,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,584,833,000 after acquiring an additional 268,736 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 228,096 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,098,000 after acquiring an additional 93,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

