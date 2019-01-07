ENI (E) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Eni’s operating profit from its Refining & Marketing business, which is responsible for a significant portion of the company’s results, is falling for the last few quarters. Moreover, the company has sold 50% of its stake in the Zohr field. The project being a high yielding one, stake sale in it would impact Eni’s revenues. Additionally, many of the fields where Eni is operating are matured. Hence, production growth is not possible from those areas. Also, following the decline in sales volumes in Germany, retail and wholesale sales has gone down in the first nine months of 2018, compared to the comparable period of 2017. This consumption trend can hurt the company’s profit levels. Given these headwinds, Eni seems like a risky bet that ordinary investors should exit.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on E. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENI from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of ENI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ENI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ENI presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.41.

E opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67. ENI has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. ENI had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $23.14 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ENI will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 587,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,108,000 after buying an additional 403,149 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,008,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ENI by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,449,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,038,000 after buying an additional 338,573 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in ENI by 2,931.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 275,445 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 266,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in ENI by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 379,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after purchasing an additional 259,000 shares during the last quarter.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

