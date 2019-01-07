Energi (NRG) 1-Day Volume Hits $144,979.00

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Energi has a total market cap of $13.66 million and approximately $144,979.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00029095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, Energi has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009095 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025191 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.02196988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00156152 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00208809 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024918 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024907 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi launched on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 11,668,898 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

