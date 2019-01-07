Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) Receives $2.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.90.

ELGX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Endologix to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endologix in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endologix in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Endologix during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Endologix during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Endologix during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Endologix during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Endologix during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ELGX opened at $0.60 on Friday. Endologix has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. Endologix had a negative net margin of 41.19% and a negative return on equity of 89.31%. The company had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endologix will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system.

