Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

ESRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st.

NYSE:ESRT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,090. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $123.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Empire State Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,581,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,647 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,943,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,512,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,971,000 after buying an additional 911,543 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,697,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after buying an additional 664,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,032,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,961,000 after buying an additional 550,352 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

