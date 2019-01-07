Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Emergent BioSolutions' recent acquisitions of PaxVax and Adapt Pharma look encouraging as they will expand the company’s presence in the public health threats market. We are positive on Emergent’s spin-off of its biosciences business into a separate publicly traded company as it resulted in reduction of the company’s cost structure. Shares of Emergent have outperformed the broader industry in 2018. Notably, the company derives majority of its revenues from BioThrax sales. Hence, its sole dependence on BioThrax for revenues is a headwind. Moreover, Emergent depends on certain single-source suppliers for key materials and services, which are necessary for manufacturing BioThrax. This in turn, also raises a concern.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EBS. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $68.00 target price on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Argus increased their target price on Emergent Biosolutions to $70.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.13.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $58.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Emergent Biosolutions has a 52-week low of $42.67 and a 52-week high of $73.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adam Havey sold 22,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $1,404,135.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,983.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 45,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $3,198,615.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,428,502 shares in the company, valued at $99,695,154.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,139 shares of company stock valued at $9,110,863. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 18.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,078,000 after purchasing an additional 978,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,603,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,029,000 after purchasing an additional 288,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,029,000 after purchasing an additional 288,252 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 10.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,066,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,338,000 after purchasing an additional 198,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,150,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,072,000 after purchasing an additional 117,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

