Eight Capital Raises Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Price Target to C$42.50

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$33.25 to C$42.50 in a report released on Monday. Eight Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$28.50 to C$30.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$37.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.58.

KL traded down C$1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting C$33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,413. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of C$16.54 and a twelve month high of C$36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$291.05 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 1.40000003223022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

