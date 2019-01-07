Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,731,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,312 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.62% of Editas Medicine worth $55,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 20.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,796,000 after buying an additional 591,442 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $2,196,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $5,157,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 27.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Katrine Bosley sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $322,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,237,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,265,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Vickesh Myer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $117,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,575. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EDIT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

EDIT stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Editas Medicine Inc has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $45.02.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 53.15% and a negative net margin of 410.68%. The business’s revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

