Editas Medicine (EDIT) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $24.67. 19,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 873,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDIT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.14.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 410.68% and a negative return on equity of 53.15%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CTO Vickesh Myer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $117,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,284 shares of company stock worth $1,425,575 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 29,981 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,796,000 after purchasing an additional 591,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

