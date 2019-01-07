Eaton (ETN) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Barclays

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.41% from the stock’s current price.

ETN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eaton from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.94.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.60. The stock had a trading volume of 26,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $64.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eaton will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Eaton by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,765,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,755,064,000 after buying an additional 150,330 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Eaton by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Eaton by 1,180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 58,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 54,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,533,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.