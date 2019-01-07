EagleCoin Price Tops $0.0017 (EAGLE)

EagleCoin (CURRENCY:EAGLE) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One EagleCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EagleCoin has traded flat against the dollar. EagleCoin has a market capitalization of $3,457.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of EagleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EagleCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025135 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.02199461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00156243 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00210198 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024895 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024884 BTC.

EagleCoin Token Profile

EagleCoin’s total supply is 3,633,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,093,421 tokens. EagleCoin’s official Twitter account is @EagleCoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . EagleCoin’s official website is eaglepay.io

EagleCoin Token Trading

EagleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EagleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EagleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EagleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.