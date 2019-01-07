Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Eagle Materials reported earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.15). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $381.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4,465.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 721,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,497,000 after acquiring an additional 705,658 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,324,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,908,000 after buying an additional 602,571 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,868,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,635,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,532,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,826,000 after buying an additional 273,645 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.75. 678,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,152. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.48%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

