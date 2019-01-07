Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Stephens set a $65.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.85.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $49.80 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $86.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 29.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 15.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 35.9% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 768,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,099,000 after purchasing an additional 202,943 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 103.2% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 180,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 91,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,067,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,227,000 after purchasing an additional 91,755 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

