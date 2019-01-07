Dynex Capital (DX) versus Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Financial Analysis

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dynex Capital and Ryman Hospitality Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynex Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 1 4 0 2.80

Dynex Capital presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.89%. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus price target of $90.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.87%. Given Ryman Hospitality Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ryman Hospitality Properties is more favorable than Dynex Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.6% of Dynex Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Dynex Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Dynex Capital has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dynex Capital and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynex Capital $94.50 million 3.82 $33.89 million $0.73 8.27 Ryman Hospitality Properties $1.18 billion 2.97 $176.10 million $5.56 12.34

Ryman Hospitality Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Dynex Capital. Dynex Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryman Hospitality Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dynex Capital and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynex Capital 105.23% 13.92% 1.73% Ryman Hospitality Properties 14.11% 51.08% 7.26%

Dividends

Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Dynex Capital pays out 98.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays out 61.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ryman Hospitality Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties beats Dynex Capital on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Dynex Capital, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc. under the Gaylord Hotels brand. Other owned assets managed by Marriott International, Inc. include Gaylord Springs Golf Links, the Wildhorse Saloon, the General Jackson Showboat, The Inn at Opryland, a 303-room overflow hotel adjacent to Gaylord Opryland and AC Hotel Washington, DC at National Harbor, a 192-room hotel near Gaylord National. The Company also owns and operates media and entertainment assets, including the Grand Ole Opry (opry.com), the legendary weekly showcase of country music's finest performers for over 90 years; the Ryman Auditorium, the storied former home of the Grand Ole Opry located in downtown Nashville; 650 AM WSM, the Opry's radio home; and Ole Red, a country lifestyle and entertainment brand.

