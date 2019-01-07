Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Dun & Bradstreet operates in a highly fragmented and competitive market with low entry barriers. High debt continues to bother D&B’s performance as it may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its profile. Corporate budgets for information technology-related services are yet to expand sufficiently, which in turn continue to impact the outlook for business – information services companies like D&B. On the flip side, the company continues to hold a dominant position in risk management, credit ratings, sales and marketing, e-business and supply-management solutions. Acquisitions and partnerships have played an important role in D&B’s growth. The company's innovative product pipeline is a major positive. Shares of D&B have outperformed its industry in the past year.”

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $143.55. 962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,294. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $105.42 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.13). Dun & Bradstreet had a net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.68%. The business had revenue of $416.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dun & Bradstreet (DNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.