Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes $3.53 Million Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 203.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period.
BATS:ICF traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $95.22. 130,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.
About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
