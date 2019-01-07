Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes $3.53 Million Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 203.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

BATS:ICF traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $95.22. 130,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes $3.53 Million Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/dorsey-wright-associates-takes-3-53-million-position-in-ishares-cohen-steers-reit-etf-icf.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.