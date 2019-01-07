Dorsey Wright & Associates Reduces Position in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.1% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cognios Capital LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,120,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,687,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,947 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $1,907,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,183 shares in the company, valued at $7,715,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 2,475 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,011.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $1.46 on Monday, reaching $191.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,219,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,325. The company has a market capitalization of $195.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $156.80 and a 52-week high of $225.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.28.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

