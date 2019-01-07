Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $8.84 Million in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Stock

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,844,000. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up about 2.6% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $12,474,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 58.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,533,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,118 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.9% during the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,425,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,200 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 259.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,329,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,401,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,166 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 41,603.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,407,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,685 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $254.38. 102,348,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,010,797. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $233.76 and a 12 month high of $293.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $1.4354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

