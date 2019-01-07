Dorsey Wright & Associates Grows Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (ROL)

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,002 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Rollins were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Rollins by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,698,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rollins by 51.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,331 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth about $88,980,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rollins by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,016,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,437,000 after acquiring an additional 35,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth about $51,853,000. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Gabelli began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Rollins from $33.33 to $37.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rollins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

NYSE:ROL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 843,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,125. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.53. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.64 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.79%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

