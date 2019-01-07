Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) Stake Lifted by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,916,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,506,000 after acquiring an additional 288,155 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 1,838.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 144,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after buying an additional 137,118 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 14.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 743,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,199,000 after buying an additional 96,310 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,770,000 after buying an additional 71,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 17.8% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 384,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,289,000 after buying an additional 58,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mathias J. Barton sold 38,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $3,416,372.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,931 shares in the company, valued at $7,288,805.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $88.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. Dorman Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $91.32.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.46 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 19.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, October 29th.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

