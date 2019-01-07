Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (DM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP is a Delaware limited partnership company. Its portfolio consist of natural gas terminaling, processing, storage, transportation and related assets. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP, formerly known as Dominion Midstream Partners LP, is headquartered in Richmond, Va. “

Several other research firms have also commented on DM. ValuEngine upgraded Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $17.00 price objective on Dominion Energy Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,109,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,475. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). Dominion Energy Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Midstream Partners will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Dominion Energy Midstream Partners news, CFO James R. Chapman sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $322,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carlos M. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $63,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,600 shares of company stock worth $434,108 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 77,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners Company Profile

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

