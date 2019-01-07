Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Stake Lifted by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $5.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,432,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.78 and a 12 month high of $116.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $96.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.96.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/dollar-tree-inc-dltr-stake-lifted-by-boltwood-capital-management.html.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.