Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $294.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to announce $294.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $294.11 million to $296.45 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $287.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $265.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

DLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. B. Riley set a $67.00 price target on Dolby Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Giles Baker sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $389,244.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $2,430,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,693 shares of company stock worth $4,494,761. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 27.0% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.98. 13,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,631. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $58.17 and a 1 year high of $74.29.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

