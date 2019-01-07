Dmc Global Inc (BOOM) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 767,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,733 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Dmc Global worth $31,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 22NW LP increased its position in shares of Dmc Global by 30.8% during the third quarter. 22NW LP now owns 105,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dmc Global by 383.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 21,021 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Dmc Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Roth Capital set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dmc Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Dmc Global in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Dmc Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $35.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.24 million, a PE ratio of 223.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. Dmc Global Inc has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $51.05.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. Dmc Global had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $87.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dmc Global Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

