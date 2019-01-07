Direxion (SPXL) Shares Up 3.7%

Direxion (NYSEARCA:SPXL)’s share price shot up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.86 and last traded at $34.80. 297,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,490,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2077 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Direxion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXL. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 322,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West bought a new stake in shares of Direxion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

