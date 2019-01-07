Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (TNA) Shares Gap Up to $45.05

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.08, but opened at $45.05. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $47.55, with a volume of 228045 shares traded.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.1356 per share. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,890,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 422.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 29,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

