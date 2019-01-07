Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (SOXS) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $12.23. Approximately 72,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,853,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XR Securities LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 196.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 33,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $419,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

