Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.52

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 1865156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DPLO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

Get Diplomat Pharmacy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 1,245.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 817.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/diplomat-pharmacy-dplo-sets-new-1-year-low-at-12-52.html.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile (NYSE:DPLO)

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.