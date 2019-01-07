Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 83,194 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (PGC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,042,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $32,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,370.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Carfora bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.21 per share, for a total transaction of $42,315.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,282.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGC. BidaskClub downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

PGC opened at $26.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.08 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

