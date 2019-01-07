Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $30.81 Million Holdings in AdvanSix Inc (ASIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $30,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,379,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,700,000 after buying an additional 108,342 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,592,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,054,000 after buying an additional 146,123 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 517,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after buying an additional 64,962 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 479,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,580,000 after buying an additional 203,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,194,000 after buying an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASIX. ValuEngine upgraded AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered AdvanSix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $26.51 on Monday. AdvanSix Inc has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $725.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.70.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). AdvanSix had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $368.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AdvanSix news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

